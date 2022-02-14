US moves embassy operations in Ukraine from Kiev to Lviv

 Contact Us
This is a temporary precautionary measure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

Published February 14,2022
In view of the extremely tense situation in the Ukraine conflict, the US is moving its embassy operations from the capital Kiev to the city of Lviv near the border with Poland.

This is a temporary precautionary measure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

"The embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine," he said.

"We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis," he added. "Our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering."