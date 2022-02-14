US, ALLIES COMMITTED TO UKRAINES SOVEREIGNTY: BLINKEN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reaffirmed the US and its allies' commitment to Ukraine during a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a statement, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken reiterated the "coordinated" response in the event of a Russian military action against the former Soviet republic.

"The Secretary noted the United States and partners remain united in our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including its economic and financial stability," said Price.

"The Secretary highlighted that, although the United States' immediate priority is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation, any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a swift, coordinated, and forceful response," he added.

The duo last spoke on Friday amid what Washington called an "acute threat" of a potential invasion by Russia. Blinken reaffirmed the US' "robust support for Ukraine in the face of an increasingly acute threat of possible further Russian aggression," Price had said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday also warned of an imminent attack from Russia against Ukraine and urged Americans to leave in 48 hours.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the possibilities for a dialogue with the West on Russia's security guarantees proposal are not exhausted.

Ukraine has been plagued by a conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014 following Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Moscow recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that the Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied it is preparing to invade and accused Western countries of undermining its security by NATO's expansion towards its borders.