G7 nations to impose 'massive' economic sanctions on Russia in case of invasion of Ukraine

"We reiterate that in particular any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a swift, coordinated and forceful response. We are prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy," Group of Seven (G7) said in a joint statement.

DPA WORLD Published February 14,2022