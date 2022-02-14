UAE keen to strengthen partnership with Turkey, says crown prince

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is keen to strengthen its partnership with Turkey, the Abu Dhabi crown prince said on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's remarks came during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Erdoğan is in the UAE for a two-day visit at the invitation of Al Nahyan.

President Erdoğan's "significant visit would create further momentum to strengthening cooperation and building a new prosperous phase of partnerships for the higher good of the two countries, their peoples and all the nations of the region," the state-run Emirates News Agency quoted Al Nahyan as saying.

The two leaders "reviewed the prospects of further consolidating bilateral relations and advancing cooperation and joint work between the two nations in various fields in addition to the latest regional and international issues and developments of interest," the news agency said.

Appreciating Ankara's "friendly position" and its condemnation of Houthi attacks on the UAE, the crown prince also wished "continued security, stability and prosperity" in Turkey.

Al Nahyan hailed the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed by the two countries during Erdoğan's recent visit to the UAE.

The agreements, the crown prince said, "laid the foundation for the launch of fresh economic and trade partnerships between the two countries, stressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen this partnership and push it forward during the coming period to double the volume of trade exchanges between the two nations."

Al Nahyan also conveyed President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's wishes for "continued good health and happiness to the Turkish president and more stability, progress and prosperity for his country," according to the news agency.

The crown prince said his country "welcomes every step on the road to cooperation, understanding and peace in the region" in the spirit of "strengthening cooperation and coexistence to achieve development, prosperity and stability."

He highlighted the UAE's keenness "to cooperate with Turkey to face the multiple common challenges witnessed in the region through dialogue, understanding, consultation and diplomatic solutions."

Turkey and the UAE on Monday signed 13 agreements in various fields.

Al Nahyan visited Ankara last November which led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Turkey. Both countries also signed several agreements on energy, environment, finance, and trade.