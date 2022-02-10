Latin American countries report new COVID-19 cases and fatalities

Countries across Latin America late Wednesday released fresh data on cases of COVID-19 infection and coronavirus-related fatalities.

BRAZIL

At least 1,264 people in Brazil lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 635,074, the country's Health Ministry said.

During the same period, 178,814 more people tested coronavirus-positive, raising the total number of cases to over 26.95 million.

After the US, the number of recoveries in Brazil, where the most deaths have been registered in Latin America, exceeded 23.3 million.

COLOMBIA

Colombia's Health Ministry reported 207 more virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide toll to 136,404.

The total number of cases neared 6 million with 8,785 new infections, while the number of recoveries rose to over 5.79 million.

ARGENTINA

With 27,252 new infections in the past 24 hours, Argentina's caseload increased to over 8.67 million, according to the Health Ministry data.

The nationwide death toll rose to 123,444 after 218 patients died in the past 24 hours.

More than 8.28 million recoveries have so far been reported in the country, whose population is roughly 45 million.

PERU

Peru reported 91 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 207,536, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose by 6,404 to reach almost 3.4 million. More than 3.41 million people have been cured of the virus.

CHILE

Chile reported 24 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 40,111, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The number of infections increased by 33,362 as well, bringing the total caseload to more than 2.46 million. So far, about 2.3 million people have recovered.

PARAGUAY

According to the Paraguayan Health Ministry, 47 more people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 17,751.

The country reported 3,018 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 615,911, with 549,804 people having recovered from the disease so far.



