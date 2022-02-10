POLANDS PRIME MINISTER SAYS PUTIN AIMING TO TEAR NATO APART

Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming to "tear NATO apart," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after meeting his British counterpart Boris Johnson in Warsaw on Thursday.



"Putin's political aim is to tear NATO apart, and for this reason it is imperative that we show how united we are," Morawiecki said. He added that there was strong understanding across the Western alliance regarding the tensions on its eastern flank.



Johnson said that neither Poland nor Britain could accept a world in which a powerful neighbour could intimidate or attack others. He stressed Poland's key role in European security.



The lesson from the past 100 years was that when Poland was threatened by instability, war and aggression on its borders, then all were threatened, the British prime minister said.



Following their meeting, the two leaders visited a barracks in Warsaw where British troops are stationed. British soldiers have been assisting Polish forces in fortifying the border with Belarus since December.



On Monday, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace announced that a further 350 troops would be sent to Poland. On Thursday, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the troops were marines deployed to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.



Johnson was also to hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

