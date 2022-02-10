Turkish president discusses bilateral relations, regional issues with Polish counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed over phone steps to strengthen bilateral relations and regional issues with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Thursday.

Erdoğan expressed his desire to further develop Turkey-Poland relations in all areas and "crown the strategic partnership" with the establishment of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism.

He said Turkey is closely following the ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, and continuing its efforts to defuse the tension.

Duda conveyed his "get-well" wishes to Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Erdoğan thanked Duda for his "kindness and good wishes."

Russia has amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears it could be planning another military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

The US and its allies have warned of an imminent attack, and threatened Russia with "severe consequences."

Moscow, however, has denied it is preparing to invade Ukraine and said its troops are there for exercises.