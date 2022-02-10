TURKEYS ERDOĞAN TESTS NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 -STATE MEDIA

 Contact Us
Published February 10,2022
Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been isolating since Saturday after contracting the coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, state-owned Anadolu news agency cited his doctor as saying.

Erdoğan said on Saturday he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The PCR tests we have done over the past two days have come back negative," Erdoğan's doctor Serkan Topaloğlu was quoted as saying. "I think the President will go back to his routine programme very soon, even tomorrow," he added.