At least 20 people killed in Peru bus accident

At least 20 people have been killed in a bus accident in Peru, local media reported citing the health authority of the La Libertad region.



In addition, at least 33 people were injured when the bus veered off the mountainous route and plunged 100 metres into a ravine.



The cause of the accident was initially unclear. It took place in the province of Pataz, in the north-west of the South American country.



Serious bus accidents are frequent on the mountain roads of Peru and other Andean countries. The road conditions are often difficult and the buses are not always in good condition.



