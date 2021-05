The chief executive of the Associated Press said on Saturday the U.S.-based media organization was "shocked and horrified" after the Israeli military destroyed a 12-storey building housing its offices and those of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.

"They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there," Associated Press President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement, adding that the company was given warning of the strike and its journalists evacuated in time.