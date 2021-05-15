Pro-Palestinian protesters take to German streets to condemn Israeli atrocities

Dozens of people took to the streets in Berlin on Saturday to protest Israel's military action in the Gaza Strip.

Some 120 people marched to the administrative buildings of the district of Neukoelln, protesting peacefully.

The protesters shouted "Freedom for Palestine" and commemorated Nakba Day, referring to the Palestinian "catastrophe," which remembers the mass displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

More demonstrations were planned in the afternoon.

In Hamburg, some 120 people demonstrated peacefully in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They carried signs showing the map of the Palestinian Territories and Palestinian flags.

Several German cities have seen anti-Israel rallies in the wake of the resurging conflict between Israel and Gaza.







