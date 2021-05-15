Israeli fighter jets hit Gaza offices of AP and al-Jazeera

 Contact Us
An Israeli airstrike Saturday demolished the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based television and American news agency The in the . Israel "destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera and other international press offices," Al Jazeera said in a tweet.

Published May 15,2021
Israeli warplanes on Saturday destroyed a building in Gaza City with offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that several Israeli missiles hit the Al-Jala Tower.

The 13-story building, one of Gaza's oldest multistory buildings, had a total of 60 units, including offices of media companies, legal firms, and doctors.

Offices of Mayadeen Company for media services, radio station of Voice of Prisoners, and Doha Media Center were among the media offices destroyed by the Israeli shelling.

Israel has destroyed at least 4 multistory buildings since it launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip this past Monday.

At least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 more injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.