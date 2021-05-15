Israelis take to Tel Aviv streets to demand Netanyahu govt reach cease-fire with Palestinian factions

Hundreds of Israelis hold a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday to demand the government issue a cease-fire with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.



The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that a protest, organized by the Israeli Standing Together Movement in Tel Aviv, put pressure on the Israeli government to sign a truce with the Hamas resistance group.



At least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 injured since Israel started air raids on Gaza on May 10.



Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.









