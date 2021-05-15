Beşiktaş claim TSL title on goal difference after 2-1 win over Göztepe

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Super League title for the 16th time on Saturday with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of their Istanbul rivals Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.

The win lifted Beşiktaş to 84 points, level with Galatasaray who beat Yeni Malatyaspor 3-1. Beşiktaş's goal difference of 45 was one better than their rivals. Third-placed Fenerbahçe ended the season on 82 points.

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida put Beşiktaş ahead in the 10th minute in Izmir, only for Alpaslan Özturk to equalise for hosts Göztepe 14 minutes later.

With the pressure rising as Galatasaray went ahead in their match, Beşiktaş's Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal, on loan from Leicester City, scored the winner from a penalty in the 69th minute.









