Turkish Muslims observe holy night of Laylat al-Qadr

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday marked Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power -- representing the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

"I ask Allah Almighty for this blessed night, full of endless wisdom, to bring goodness for all humanity," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Vice President Fuat Oktay earlier in a Twitter message honored the holy night because it is "heralded as more beneficial than a thousand months."

He wished "peace and well-being for the Islamic world and all of humanity, and especially the salvation of our Muslim brothers and sisters who are under occupation."

Separately, Ali Erbaş, head of Turkey's top religious body, invited everyone to join prayers held for the occasion.

"On the occasion of Laytat al-Qadr, which is heralded as superior to thousand months, takbirs, salawat and prayers will rise from all of our minarets after the Isha (night) prayer this evening," Erbaş said in a tweet.

"I invite our nation to join takbirs and salawat from their homes and to say amen to prayers," he added.

Laylat al-Qadr is the 27th night of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is being observed Saturday in Turkey.



