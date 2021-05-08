Mane seals win for Liverpool to keep top-four hopes alive

Sadio Mane's first-half header and a late effort by Thiago earned Liverpool an unconvincing 2-0 win at home to Southampton on Saturday to keep Juergen Klopp's side in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool were far from their best, and keeper Alisson saved them on several occasions. But the win moved them into sixth spot with 57 points from 34 games, six points behind fourth-placed Leicester City with a game in hand.

Mane got on the end of Mohamed Salah's flighted pass into the area in the 31st minute, seconds after Southampton's Nathan Tella had been denied an opener for the visitors.

The three points looked far from safe until Thiago buried a low shot into the corner in the 90th minute.

Southampton remain in 16th place and, while they are not mathematically safe from relegation, they look like hanging onto their top-flight status.












