TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MARKS MOTHERS DAY

Turkey's president on Saturday issued a special message marking Mother's Day, praising mothers as the shapers of family and society.

"Raising strong individuals as the first teachers, mothers also lay the foundations of strong societies and form the building blocks of the family and society," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a message.

Congratulating mothers who are "symbols of love, compassion, affection and sacrifice," Erdoğan said: "In order to increase the happiness of our mothers, we will continue to work with determination in all areas related to them from now on, as we have done until today."

Erdoğan stressed the importance of showing great love and respect to mothers.

"As someone who longs for a mother in his heart at all times, I'm thinking of all the mothers who have passed away with mercy and gratitude," he added.

Turkey celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.