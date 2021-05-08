Turkey accuses Israel of committing war crimes against Palestinians

Turkey criticised Israel and accused it of unleashing terror on Palestinians after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque late on Friday.

The clashes at Islam's third holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid mounting anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

As the clashes flared, several Turkish officials criticised Israel and called for other countries to voice condemnation, while a Foreign Ministry statement urged Israel to "immediately end its provocative and hostile stance and act with reason".

Vice President Fuat Oktay said Israel is committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" in Palestinian territories.



"As the world turns a blind eye to this invasion and unlawfulness, it will continue its cruelty. I strongly condemn attacks on Masjid al-Aqsa, our first qibla, by Israel, which does not respect anything sacred. It should be stopped immediately," Oktay said on Twitter.

Also, speaking to private news channel A Haber early Saturday, Oktay said: "Covering all kinds of recklessness, cruelty, all kinds of immorality and all kinds of crimes leads to new recklessness."

He stressed that Turkey sees the state of Israel, which "makes use of the opportunities" brought by the disorganization of the Islamic world, "a state that spreads terror."

Oktay cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who asked "where do Israel's borders end" in his 2019 UN General Assembly speech, while showing a map illustrating the change on borders of Palestine and Israel since 1947 to the present day.

He said those who claim that "Jerusalem is the capital of Israel" are similarly guilty as those who perpetrate the persecution.

Strongly condemning the attack this evening on al-Aqsa Mosque, our first Qibla. It is inhumane for Israel to target innocents praying during Holy Ramadan," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter, referring to the Muslim holy month.



"Will always stand by the just cause of the people of #Palestine," Çavuşoğlu added as he wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the raid.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said on Twitter: "As in every Ramadan, we are witnessing days when Israel's violence and cruelty increased."

"The attack on the group of worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque tonight is clear state terror. Whoever sows violence and cruelty cannot reap peace and tranquility. I condemn the terror in #AlAqsa," he added.

"Shame on Israel and those who keep silent in the face of disgraceful attacks," Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter late on Friday.

"We call on everyone to stand up against the policies of occupation and aggression of this apartheid state," he said.

Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun told state television Israel was violating human rights and would "pay the price", as opposition parties echoed the government condemnation.

"Attacking innocent people praying is clearly terror," Altun said. "We see that these attacks on Palestinians are against the most fundamental human rights."



Ali Erbaş, the head of Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs, condemned the Israeli attack on Twitter.

"The occupation policies and tyranny of this mentality, lacking respect for humanity and the saints, lacking law and morality, must be ended as soon as possible," said Erbas.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu joined the condemnation from Turkey.

"I strongly condemn the Israeli police attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque community. Our prayers are the same with our Palestinian brothers, our hearts are one!" he said on Twitter.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in a Twitter post condemned Israel's "heinous attack" on the congregation praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

"We stand by our Palestinian brothers in the face of this inhumane incident, Meral Akşener, the leader of the opposition Good (IYI) Party, said on Twitter.

"I strongly condemn Israel's attack on Masjid al-Aqsa, our first qibla. Disrespect for the temple of Muslims is never acceptable. We always stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters. I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians, calling the issue a "red line".



Last month, Turkey also condemned what it said was Israel's "systematic attempt at evicting Palestinians", referring to the long-running legal case that Israel's Supreme Court will hold a hearing over on Monday.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

The number of injured rose to 205 in Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate of the Old City and Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.













