International Union for Muslim Scholars calls for peaceful anti-Israel demonstrations

Worshippers chant slogans during a protest against the evictions of Palestinians from homes [AP]

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has called for worldwide protests against Israeli violence in Palestine.

In a Facebook statement, the union urged the Muslim ummah and the humanity at large to support Palestinians amid days-long tensions in Jerusalem, especially in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, due to Israeli plans to evacuate Palestinians.

Protests in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood have taken place across Jerusalem prompting clashes with Israeli police.

On Friday, Israeli police's violent storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque led to the injury of more than 205 Palestinians sparking widespread condemnation.

The union urged Muslim and Arab governments "to take practical steps to prevent the crimes of the [Israeli] occupiers and their attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque."









