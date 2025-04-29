US Senate confirms David Perdue for ambassador to China

The US Senate confirmed David Perdue on Tuesday to be the ambassador to China in a 67 - 29 vote.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul and Sheldon Whitehouse did not vote for President Donald Trump's pick.

At his nomination hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this month, Perdue said the US approach to China should be "nuanced, nonpartisan, and strategic."

"Our two countries will naturally have areas of disagreement and we should actively engage on these. We should seek areas where our interests align to develop a better and safer working relationship," he said.

Perdue pledged to support the US strategy to lead with diplomacy to ensure the country's national and economic security remains "uncompromised."







