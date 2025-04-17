Trump challenges judges' probes of compliance with deportation orders

The Trump administration is appealing efforts by two judges to investigate whether government officials defied their rulings over the deportation of migrants to El Salvador, escalating a confrontation between the executive and judicial branches.

On Wednesday night, the Justice Department said it would appeal Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's finding that there was probable cause to believe the government had violated his order to return alleged members of a Venezuelan gang who were deported to El Salvador on March 15 under an 18th-century wartime law.

Boasberg said administration officials could face criminal contempt charges.

Also late on Wednesday, government lawyers asked the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stop U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Maryland from ordering U.S. officials to provide documents and answer questions under oath about what they had done to secure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

In both cases, the Trump administration has denied it violated court orders and accused judges of overstepping their authority.

"A single district court has inserted itself into the foreign policy of the United States and has tried to dictate it from the bench," the Justice Department lawyers wrote in its filing with the Fourth Circuit. "Emergency relief is needed."

The Trump administration faces more than 150 legal challenges to its policies. Democrats and some legal analysts say officials in some cases are dragging their feet in complying with unfavorable court orders, signaling a potential willingness to disobey an independent, coequal branch of government.









