FRANCE REAFFIRMS SUPPORT TO TRUMPS PROPOSAL TO END WAR IN UKRAINE

The French president on Thursday reaffirmed support to US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Ukraine war.

Delegations from US, France, Germany, UK and Ukraine met in Paris to discuss efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are all clearly united in our desire for peace," Emmanuel Macron said on X after the talks, which he called "day of diplomatic mobilization."

He said they have "from the very beginning" supported Trump's proposal to end the war in Ukraine "as swiftly as possible."

"This demonstrates a strong European commitment and a willingness to work closely with the United States," he added.

Saying that they engaged in "a positive and constructive discussion" on how to achieve both a ceasefire and a comprehensive, lasting peace, Macron added that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before and after the meetings to ensure coordination. "Talks will continue next week in London," he added.

Macron thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian presidential office head Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Jonathan Powell, national security adviser to the UK prime minister, and Jens Plotner, national security adviser to the German chancellor, for their presence and "productive discussions" at the Elysee Palace.