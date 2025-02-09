Trump revokes security clearances of top Biden-era officials: White House

US President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances of key figures of the previous administration, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, White House officials confirmed Saturday.

The decision follows Trump's move a day earlier to revoke the security clearance of his predecessor, Joe Biden, effectively cutting off his access to daily intelligence briefings.

The Biden administration's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who played a central role in the Justice Department's response to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, was also stripped of her clearance.

Additionally, Trump revoked the clearances of New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom pursued legal cases against him.

The move signals deepening tensions in Washington, where former presidents have historically been allowed intelligence briefings to offer counsel on national security matters.










