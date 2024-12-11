Top Senate Republican falls during meeting at US Capitol

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fell during a Republican lunch Tuesday, with the 82-year-old politician suffering injuries to his face and wrist.

McConnell's office said in a statement that the long-time lawmaker suffered a sprained wrist and a "minor cut" to his face, according to multiple reports.

Photos of McConnell as he was walking in the Capitol following the incident show a bandage on his left cheek and a brace on his left wrist.

The medical episode is the latest for McConnell who, in addition to a series of falls, has suffered at least two incidents in which he froze during news conferences and was unable to answer reporters' questions.

Sen. John Thune, who will replace McConnell in the new Congress that will be seated in January, told reporters that McConnell is "fine" after the fall.

McConnell has served in the Senate for nearly four decades.















