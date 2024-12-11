Turkish President Erdoğan receives OSCE secretary general, first-ever Turkish national to hold the post

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Feridun Sinirlioğlu, a former senior Turkish diplomat and newly elected secretary general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Details of the meeting, which took place at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, were not disclosed.

Earlier in the day, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also met Sinirlioğlu, extending his best wishes in his new role.

Sinirlioğlu, a former Turkish foreign minister, was elected OSCE secretary general last Thursday, the first Turkish citizen ever to hold the position.

His election was unanimously approved by the OSCE's 57 member states spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

He will serve a three-year term at the helm of the organization, which was established in 1975 during the Cold War to foster dialogue and ease tensions between the Eastern and Western blocs.