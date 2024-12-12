A group of pro-Palestinian protestors repeatedly disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony Wednesday before a House of Representatives panel on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. One protester shouted: 'Bloody Blinken' and 'Butcher of Gaza' as Blinken began his remarks. A second demonstrator, holding a sign that read: 'Stop Bombing Kids,' yelled: 'Stop killing kids in Gaza' and 'I don't know how you can sleep at night when you're killing so many kids in tents.' The protester was arrested and removed from the chamber. Blinken continued his testimony despite the disruptions. The U.S., Israel's primary supporter, provides nearly 70% of its weapons, along with significant diplomatic backing. The support has drawn growing criticism amid the escalating civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel's ongoing military onslaught. Israel's offensive has killed more than 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.