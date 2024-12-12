 Contact Us

Gaza protesters disrupt Blinken's testimony in Congress

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was protested during a session he attended in Congress on Wednesday due to the U.S.'s support for Israel's genocide in Gaza.

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors repeatedly disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony Wednesday before a House of Representatives panel on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
