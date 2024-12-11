U.S.-backed terrorist group PKK/YPG loses territory beyond Deir ez-Zor for 1st time in years

The U.S.-backed terrorist group PKK/YPG has lost territory beyond Deir ez-Zor for the first time in years, as Arab tribes east of the Euphrates River launch a push against the group.

Some Arab forces, who were initially forced to cooperate with the group due to U.S. support, are now shifting their allegiance, local sources said on Wednesday.

Following the overthrow of Syria's Baath Party regime, the terrorist group PKK/YPG is facing its first major escalation in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

Arab tribes that had taken control of Deir ez-Zor's city center, as well as the Al-Mayadin and Al-Bukamal districts, have made significant advances east of the Euphrates River.

These tribes, who drove the terrorist PKK/YPG east of the Euphrates, have liberated several settlements from the group's control, including Hajin, Ash Sha'Fah, Bahra, Gharanij, Abu Hammam, Diban, Al Tayyana, Darnaj, Abu Hardub, and the al-Tim oil field.

U.S. support for the terrorist PKK/YPG has long been a source of contention.

BREAKING AWAY FROM PKK/YPG



Some local Arab forces in the region, who had previously collaborated with the PKK/YPG due to U.S. support, are now breaking away.

Many members of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, which includes Arabs linked to the PKK/YPG, have switched sides.

On Nov. 27, intense clashes in Syria coincided with the Syrian regime's rapid loss of control, allowing the terrorist PKK/YPG to expand its tentacles into new territories as many eastern settlements were abandoned and handed over to the group.

Following the siege of Damascus and the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, the Deir ez-Zor tribes, who had initially cooperated with the forces that overthrew the regime, began pushing the PKK/YPG back along the Deir ez-Zor and Euphrates River line.

TERROR CORRIDOR BLOCKED



Since the Assad regime weakened and then completely collapsed on Sunday, the terrorist PKK/YPG took advantage of the instability and power vacuum in some areas.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's offshoot in Syria, an area where for years the group has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

In recent years Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with local allies such as the opposition Syrian National Army to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.