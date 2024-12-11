Russia down 6 U.S.-made ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine aimed at Taganrog military airfield

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine aimed at the Taganrog military airfield in southern Rostov Oblast on Wednesday morning.

Russian forces intercepted "Western-made high-precision weapons" launched by the Kyiv regime using a combination of defensive systems, the ministry said in a statement.

"Two missiles were shot down by a Pantsir SAM system," the ministry said, adding that "the rest were downed by electronic warfare systems."

Although there was no major damage, fragments from intercepted missiles caused slight damage to some facilities and vehicles near the airfield.

"Two buildings in the technical area of the airfield, three military motor vehicles, and civilian vehicles in an adjacent parking lot were lightly damaged by missile fragments," the statement said.

The attack also resulted in military personnel casualties, although the ministry did not provide specific figures.

The ministry condemned the strike as "an attack by Western-made long-range weapons" and pledged retaliation, saying, "This attack will not go unanswered, and appropriate measures will be taken."

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

The incident highlights escalating tensions as advanced Western weaponry continues to play a central role in the ongoing conflict.

Further developments are expected as both sides weigh their next moves.