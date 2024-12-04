TRUMPS LAWYERS SEEK DISMISSAL OF HUSH MONEY CASE

Lawyers for US President-elect Donald Trump filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss an ongoing hush money case against their client, arguing that it disrupts the presidential transition process.

In a formal request to Judge Juan Merchan, Trump's legal team urged the court to dismiss the case promptly.

"This failed lawfare case" will hinder Trump's reentry into the White House, the office of the presidency, and the operation of the federal government, they said.

Judge Merchan had earlier postponed sentencing in the case following Trump's election victory, allowing the proceedings to resume after the Nov. 5 presidential election. The court has until Dec. 9 to decide on the dismissal request.

- HUSH MONEY ALLEGATIONS

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office indicted Trump in March 2023 over alleged illegal payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Trump, who denied the charges, stood trial in New York on April 15, 2024. After six weeks of proceedings, a jury found him guilty of all 34 charges on May 31.

While the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump had immunity from prosecution for official acts during his presidency, it clarified that such protection did not extend to personal conduct.









