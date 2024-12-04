TRUMPS FBI PICK TARGETED IN POTENTIAL IRAN-BACKED CYBERATTACK: REPORT

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for FBI director Kash Patel was targeted in a potential Iran-backed cyberattack, according to a report Wednesday.

CBS News, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that hackers targeted Patel's communications, but what is being evaluated is if they succeeded and how much access they had to the data.

Initial news of the targeting was reported by Semafor.

The report said the FBI and other federal agencies have for months warned of Iranian cyber activity targeting Trump's campaign staff leading up to the Nov. 5 presidential election.

In one instance, the U.S. Justice Department charged three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in September with carrying out a broad hacking campaign against American officials, including ones close to the president-elect.

"Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration's efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump's policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director," said transition spokesman Alex Pfeiffer, according to CBS News.

Trump announced Saturday that he plans to appoint Patel to lead the FBI, replacing Chris Wray.

Trump described Patel as a "dedicated lawyer and investigator" who prioritizes America's interests and has focused on exposing corruption and ensuring justice throughout his career.