 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish foreign minister attends NATO meeting in Brussels

Turkish foreign minister attends NATO meeting in Brussels

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the North Atlantic Council Session held in Brussels with the participation of NATO Foreign Ministers on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published December 04,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER ATTENDS NATO MEETING IN BRUSSELS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday attended the Foreign Ministers Session of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.

Fidan met his British counterpart David Lammy as part of the meeting, according to information obtained from the Foreign Ministry sources. The two sides discussed the issue of Syria during the talks.

Fidan also met George Gerapetritis, the foreign minister of Greece, his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Canada's top diplomat Melanie Joly, and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on the margins of the session.