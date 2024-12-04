Syrian regime airstrikes disrupt services at Aleppo university hospital

Recent regime airstrikes targeting the university hospital in Aleppo, Syria have severely disrupted medical care, local sources told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Aleppo University Hospital, one of the largest medical facilities in the northwestern Syrian city reclaimed by anti-regime groups last week, has only been able to offer emergency care since Sunday, when it was hit by the deadly strikes, according to the Civil Defense sources.

The sources said the attack by regime jets claimed the lives of 12 people, including two media members, while 23 others were injured.

Local sources had previously reported that the attack was carried out by Russian SU-24 warplanes.

DEVELOPMENTS IN SYRIA



Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict that has gripped Syria for nearly 14 years.

On Nov. 27 and 28, the anti-regime armed groups advanced rapidly toward the center of the province. By Nov. 30, they had taken control of most of the central area.

The armed groups also captured the Khan Shaykhun district, solidifying their control over the entire Idlib region.























