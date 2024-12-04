Turkish president meets Japanese crown prince in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met Japan's Crown Prince Akishino Fumihito, who is on an official visit to Türkiye.

Erdoğan and Fumihito met at the presidential complex, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Chief Adviser to the President Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan.

Erdoğan also presented Fumihito a document showing that Ottoman General Pertev Pasha was awarded by Emperor Mutsuhito.

Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Ankara on Tuesday evening, marking the royal couple's first visit to Türkiye and the 100th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations. They are scheduled to return to Japan on Sunday.

Friendly interactions between the two countries date back to the Meiji Era, which lasted from 1868 to 1912.

Prince and Princess Komatsu of Japan visited the Ottoman Empire, a gesture reciprocated by the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul in 1890.

However, the frigate sank off Wakayama Prefecture after encountering a typhoon, resulting in over 500 deaths.

Survivors were cared for in Japan, and memorial ceremonies are still held in both countries to commemorate this historic link.

Despite interruptions during World War II, postwar visits by Japanese royals, including Prince Mikasa, strengthened ties.

The two countries have supported each other during crises, such as Japan's aid after the 1999 Türkiye earthquake and Ankara's assistance following Japan's 2011 tsunami.

This visit by the Japanese royal couple underscores the two nations' long-lasting bond and mutual respect, promising to enhance bilateral understanding and cooperation.