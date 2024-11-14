Trump taps Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

US President-elect Donald Trump named Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard as his director of national intelligence on Wednesday.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States," Trump said on his Truth Social media platform.

The announcements came as Trump began the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials following his victory in last week's presidential election.

Gaetz is a "deeply gifted and tenacious attorney" trained at the William & Mary College of Law, Trump said.

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," he added.

Separately, Trump said that he chose Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative, as his director of national intelligence.

"For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties-She is now a proud Republican!

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" Trump wrote in a statement.