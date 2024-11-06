About 30 bomb threat hoaxes targeted election-related locations across US: Report

Nearly 30 bomb threat hoaxes have targeted election-related locations nationwide in the US, a report said Tuesday.

CBS News reported the news, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Citing two people familiar with the investigation, the outlet said around 17 fake bomb threats have targeted the state of Georgia alone.

It said officials are working to locate the sources of the hoax threats, but they believe they are part of a foreign effort to disrupt election activity.

According to the sources, the fake threats are being tracked in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The news came hours after the FBI announced that it is "aware" of bomb threats made to polling locations across several states, noting that many appear to originate from Russian email domains.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that "non-credible" bomb threats were made against two polling stations in Fulton County, pointing to Russia.

According to media reports, the threats, which targeted five polling sites, led to the brief evacuation of two polling locations early Tuesday.

"They're up to mischief, it seems," Raffensperger told reporters, adding that "they don't want us to have smooth, fair and accurate elections."

Millions of Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday to elect the 47th president of the US, with former President Donald Trump facing off against his Democratic contender, Vice President Kamala Harris.









