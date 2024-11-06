Harris calls Trump to concede presidential election

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the presidential election in a telephone call to Republican Donald Trump, according to a report Wednesday.

CNN, citing a senior aide, reported that Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election."

The network said Harris "discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans."

The call came hours before Harris is slated to deliver her concession speech before supporters after being dealt a stinging electoral defeat by Trump, her office announced.

Harris will deliver the remarks at her alma mater, Howard University, the historically Black research university in the nation's capital. Throngs of supporters had gathered there Tuesday night for what was to be a victory speech but were told to return home as Trump's state wins mounted.

Trump surpassed the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win reelection early Wednesday, and currently stands at 292 to Harris' 224, according to The Associated Press.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody ever thought we could," Trump said during his victory speech in the state of Florida. "This will truly be the golden age of America."

Trump's victory marks an historic and improbable comeback after he failed to be reelected to a second consecutive term in 2020, one in which he claimed without substantiation that the election was rigged and tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results.

He became the first former president to be charged with state or federal crimes in four separate indictments and was convicted earlier this year in the state of New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an alleged affair with Trump.

The election also benefited the Republican party as a whole, as they shifted the balance of power from Democrats by taking control of the Senate 52 - 43, with several races still being out, but only 51 needed to take the majority.

Control of the House of Representatives is still to be determined, as several races have not yet been called. So far, Republicans lead Democrats by a narrow margin, 201 - 181, with the magic number of 218 needed to take control of the chamber.

Trump will be inaugurated for a second White House term on Jan. 20, 2025. Harris, as vice president, is slated to oversee the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.