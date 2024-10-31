Biden to attend presidential inauguration regardless of winner: White House

Outgoing US President Joe Biden will attend the inauguration of the country's next president regardless of the winner of the election next week, said the White House.

"This president believes in the peaceful transfer of power, and that's what you're going to see this president do," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

The inauguration ceremony will take place in January next year.

"It's not about him. It's about the American people. That's what the American people need to see, regardless of who wins," she added.

"And that's part of that right attending the inauguration, of being there, what is regularly done, a historic kind of process. He certainly is going to partake in that," Jean-Pierre added.

Former President Donald Trump skipped the January 2021 inauguration, defying a long-lasting tradition.









