US says Iran leaked stolen Trump info to Biden campaign

Iranian hackers sent information stolen from Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign to President Joe Biden's campaign, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), alongside other intelligence agencies, said Wednesday.

"Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden's campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails," the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) wrote in a joint statement.

There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied, the statement said, without providing further details on the nature of the stolen material.

"Furthermore, Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump's campaign to U.S. media organizations," it added.

In August, the US accused Iran of being responsible for attempted hacks into the Trump and Biden-Harris presidential campaigns. However, the Iranian government has denied any involvement in the alleged cyberattacks.









