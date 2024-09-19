Russia praises UN General Assembly resolution on Palestine

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday praised a UN General Assembly resolution on Palestine as "an important step to recognize Israeli actions illegal."

It said the resolution in support of the second advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of Israel's policy in the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT) would contribute to ending "the longest occupation in modern history."

The diplomatic service noted that 124 states, including Russia, supported the resolution, while 14 opposed, and 43, mainly from the EU, abstained.

"The document details the conclusions and recommendations of the International Court of Justice on Israel's policy in the OPT, and outlines a number of specific steps to ensure the implementation of this decision. In particular, the illegal nature of the Israeli presence was recorded, the need for an immediate cessation of settlement construction, their evacuation and compensation to all victims," it said.

The resolution supports the ICJ conclusion that Israeli policy is the "de facto annexation of a significant Palestinian territory and a direct violation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," it said.

The ministry noted that it was the fourth General Assembly vote on the issues that took place during an "unprecedented escalation" between Israel and Palestine, adding that it is aimed at protecting the Palestinian people, their fundamental right to self-determination and legitimate aspirations to establish a sovereign and independent State within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It criticized the U.S. for blocking significant decisions on Palestine by the Security Council.

"As you know, over the past period, Washington has already used the right of veto five times-often alone-in relation to draft Security Council resolutions on a ceasefire and the admission of Palestine to the UN," it said.