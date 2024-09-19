UN Security Council highlights deteriorating situation in Gaza, occupied West Bank

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday emphasized the dire situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, warning about the risk of a regional war following recent developments in Lebanon.

U.S. deputy envoy Robert Wood stated that Washington continues to gather information on explosions in Lebanon and warned that "it is not in any party's interest for there to be a broader regional conflict."

He emphasized that a cease-fire is the best option to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensure regional stability as he urged all parties to exercise restraint.

Wood condemned attacks by extremist settlers on Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and criticized Israel's illegal settlement policies as inconsistent with international law and detrimental to Israel's security.

"We must not grow numb to the human suffering in the region," he said.

﻿Algeria's envoy, Amar Bendjama, described the situation as very serious and urged "decisive and swift action" rather than rhetoric.

"We must heed the lessons of history to prevent worst, which is not less than a full-fledged regional war," he said.

Criticizing Israel's "apartheid policies" and the "ethnic cleansing in Gaza," Bendjama said Tel Aviv is acting "with impunity, as if operating in a lawless jungle."

He warned that inaction by the Council encourages Israel to continue its "brutal policies."

Russia's ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, noted that Palestinian homes are being destroyed and civilians killed by extremist Israeli settlers. He criticized Western colleagues for not expressing concern about attempts to erase Palestinian identity.

He stressed the need for the UNSC to respond to the rapidly deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank and criticized Israel's "targeted and deliberate policies" for worsening the situation.

RUSSIA CONDEMNS 'HYBRID WARFARE AGAINST LEBANON'



Nebenzia said efforts to address Israel's collective punishment of Palestinians are being blocked by the U.S.

He condemned the "unprecedented cyber attack" on Lebanon as a severe violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and "another act of hybrid warfare against Lebanon."

Nebenzia stressed that rising tensions due to recent developments "in the South of Lebanon, and Israeli airstrikes clearly show the dangerous threshold that Israeli-Arab conflict has reached."

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour described the situation in occupied Palestinian territories as "beyond grave" and said there are no words to describe the suffering of the people in Gaza.

He emphasized that the Council's fundamental role is to uphold international law, not to sacrifice the UN Charter or bend the law to suit Israeli interests.

Mansour reminded the Council of important decisions made by the International Court of Justice regarding Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories and noted that the General Assembly has also adopted necessary resolutions.

"We have every intention to follow up on every aspect of the resolution and to react to any failure to comply without delay," he pledged.

Mansour also questioned when the Security Council will start to uphold international legal order because he said, "Palestinians wants to live, not merely to survive."