U.S. 'concerned' of escalation in Middle East: Pentagon

The U.S. is "concerned" about possible escalation in the Middle East after thousands of pagers and other electronics exploded in Lebanon, the Pentagon said on Thursday, calling for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

"We're certainly concerned about escalation. We know regional tensions are high," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Handheld devices and pagers used by Lebanese group Hezbollah detonated Tuesday and Wednesday in Lebanon, killing at least 37 victims, including children. More than 3,000 were injured.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel on Thursday of breaking "all conventions and laws" and vowed "retribution will come."

Israel has not directly commented on the attacks as it remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah.

Singh said any attack that would escalate tensions in the region was not going to be "helpful" to defusing the situation.

Referring to phone calls between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, she said: "In pretty much every call, the Secretary always reiterates the need to see, we want to see regional tensions quell."

"We believe, ultimately, that the best way to lessen tensions in the region is through diplomatic means," Singh said.

She also reiterated that there were "no changes" to the U.S. military posture in the Middle East.

"We don't want to see a regional conflict spread right now, we believe the conflict still has remained contained into Gaza," she added.

When asked reports that Austin postponed a planned trip to Israel next week amid the fresh escalation, Singh said, "we haven't announced any upcoming trips."

"When we are ready to announce a trip, we certainly will keep you updated but I just don't have more to share on that," she said.

The blasts came amid a mounting border escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,300 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.