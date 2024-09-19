UNICEF: Israel-Lebanon escalation 'terrible' for children

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese border village of Adshit on September 19, 2024. (AFP Photo)

An official from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday warned against negative consequences of further escalation of tension between Israel and Lebanon on children.

"We're all concerned about the situation involving Lebanon and Israel, and the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has urged all concerned to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation.

"Any further escalation would be terrible in terms of consequences for children," UNICEF Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations, Ted Chaiban, told reporters virtually.

Handheld devices and pagers used by the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, detonated Tuesday and Wednesday in Lebanon, killing at least 37 victims, including children. More than 3,000 were injured.

Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, accused Israel on Thursday of breaking "all conventions and laws" and vowed "retribution will come."

Israel has not directly commented on the attacks as it remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah.

Chaiban said he visited Israel, the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, where he had the opportunity to meet children from different communities who have been affected by "this terrible war."

"In my meetings with Israeli authorities, I asked for increased access for humanitarian and commercial supplies," he said. "I advocated for protecting children, improved security measures and standard operating procedures for humanitarian personnel and facilitating the movement of separated, unaccompanied children."

"Nowhere is safe" in Gaza, according to Chaiban, who said the situation in the West Bank is a "tinderbox and has reached new heights in intensity."

He reiterated his demand for an immediate cease-fire, urgent delivery of life-saving aid and the unconditional release of hostages.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,300 victims, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.