Secret Service urging Trump campaign to stop holding outdoor rallies: Report

The Secret Service is encouraging Donald Trump's campaign to stop holding outdoor rallies following the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president in Pennsylvania, according to a report.

Officials from the Secret Service warned Trump campaign advisors against holding large outdoor rallies due to security concerns, The Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the issue who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It reported that Trump's team is exploring indoor venues such as basketball arenas and other large spaces where thousands of people can gather.

The campaign is not currently planning any large outdoor rallies, the report said, citing a person close to Trump.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the Secret Service has officially confirmed the report.

The report comes hours after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following pressure from lawmakers over security failures during the assassination attempt.

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director," Cheatle said in her resignation letter, which said that "scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases."

She took "full responsibility for the security lapse."

Cheatle had led the agency since September 2022.









