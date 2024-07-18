Biden says US has righted 'historic wrong' after Navy exonerates 258 Black sailors

The US Navy has corrected a "historic wrong" by exonerating 258 Black sailors who were convicted of mutiny following a devastating explosion at Port Chicago 80 years ago, President Joe Biden and his Navy secretary announced Wednesday.

The sailors refused orders to resume loading munitions at the site after a powerful blast tore through Port Chicago on July 17, 1944 while the S.S. E.A. Bryan cargo ship was being loaded with ammunition.

Their white counterparts were granted leave following the explosion that killed 320 people and injured 400 others, while the Black sailors "were required to clean up the carnage and return to the dangerous work of handling munitions without adequate training and protective equipment," Biden said.

"After conducting a careful and deliberative review, the U.S. Navy has determined that the courts-martials for all 258 Black Sailors were fundamentally unfair, plagued by legal errors, and tainted by racial discrimination," the president said in a statement.

"Today's announcement marks the end of a long and arduous journey for these Black Sailors and their families, who fought for a nation that denied them equal justice under law. May we all remember their courage, sacrifice, and service to our Nation," he added.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the exonerated service members "stand as a beacon of hope, forever reminding us that even in the face of overwhelming odds, the fight for what's right can and will prevail."













