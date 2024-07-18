Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye on Thursday condemned the passing of a resolution in the Israeli parliament that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it a sign that Israel disregards international law.

"The acceptance of a resolution in Israeli parliament rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is another indication that Israel disregards international law and agreements," the Foreign Ministry said, labeling the decision as "null and void."

The establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a requirement of international law, the ministry added.

It also condemned the provocation by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli security forces. The far-right extremist politician forced his way into Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning.

"Israel must put an end to such actions that will further increase tensions in the region," it said.

The resolution in the Knesset, passed by a vote of 68-9, said the establishment of a Palestinian state "in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region."

The vote came as Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Washington on Sunday to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address the Congress.

In February, the Knesset voted in favor of a government decision to reject unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.