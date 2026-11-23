Turkish defense firm Aselsan's Gokdeniz close-in air defense system detected, tracked and destroyed moving aerial targets during a live-fire demonstration off the Black Sea coast.

The system was designed to counter growing threats from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-ship missiles and other small, high-speed and highly maneuverable airborne targets.

Gokdeniz engaged targets that approached from different directions and at different altitudes, simulating high-speed jet-powered drones and cruise missiles.

The naval vessel maintained a speed of five to 10 knots (5.8 to 11.5 miles per hour) throughout the test to replicate operational conditions.

In the mode used during the trial, Gokdeniz automated target detection, tracking and engagement initiation. The operator's only intervention was to authorize firing at the push of a button.

By automating these steps, Gokdeniz reduces reaction time in time-critical maritime scenarios while offering rapid detection, precise tracking and effective engagement.

The system also has a fully autonomous mode that can complete the entire engagement sequence, including firing, without human intervention.

Gokdeniz combines advanced sensors with a fast-response weapon system, giving naval vessels a close-in defense layer against next-generation aerial threats.

Aselsan also recently unveiled a deployable, containerized Gokdeniz configuration at the Euronaval expo, offering a flexible option for commercial vessels.

Selected by the Turkish Navy and the navies of six other countries, Gokdeniz continues to strengthen Aselsan's position in the global defense market as its exports grow rapidly.





