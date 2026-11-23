US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday announced the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a transport and infrastructure project aimed at connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.

In separate video messages, Pashinyan said preparatory construction work had begun in Armenia's southern Syunik province, describing the initiative as the country's largest economic project since independence.

"We are launching work on the largest economic project in Armenia since independence," he said.

Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan confirmed that work had begun at several locations in the Meghri area, adding that major construction would follow the preparatory phase.

Trump congratulated Pashinyan on the project's launch, praising his efforts toward peace with Azerbaijan.

He also announced the launch of the TRIPP Development Company, saying the US-Armenia partnership would establish new trade routes for goods, energy and travel across the region.

Trump thanked Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation and invited the Armenian premier to visit the White House next year.

Pashinyan said the project would strengthen regional connectivity, boost Armenia's access to international markets and attract investment, particularly benefiting the Syunik region.

He added that TRIPP would give fresh momentum to the Trans-Caspian trade route and East-West connectivity while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of participating countries.

The project stems from an Aug. 8, 2025 joint declaration signed in Washington by Pashinyan and Aliyev in Trump's presence. The two countries' foreign ministers also initialed a peace agreement at the summit.





