Türkiye welcomed a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) holding Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims, urging the country to comply with its requirements "fully and without delay."

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the ICJ ruling in the case brought by Gambia against Myanmar over violations of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The ministry noted that Türkiye has expressed its support for the case from the outset.

"This historic judgment marks a milestone in officially recognizing the systematic persecution suffered by the Rohingya Muslims, delivering justice, and ensuring accountability," the statement said.

The ministry called on Myanmar to take steps to guarantee the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Rohingya Muslims.

"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and support international efforts to ensure their safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return to their homeland," the statement added.

The ICJ ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State, ordering Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take measures to prevent further violations.