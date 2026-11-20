US war against Iran has cost $48.3B, Pentagon official tells Senate

A general view of the Pentagon on the day that at least 30 news organizations declined to sign a new Pentagon access policy for journalists, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 15, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US military campaign against Iran has cost approximately $48.3 billion since the conflict began in late February, a Pentagon official told lawmakers on Thursday.

Arthur Miller, nominated to serve as assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller, disclosed the figure during his nomination hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"That number includes munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational cost," Miller told lawmakers.

The estimate does not include the cost of repairing US military installations in the Middle East damaged by Iranian attacks.

Responding to questions from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Miller acknowledged that the additional expenses were not included in the estimate and said he did not have a figure for the repair costs.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before the sides reached a ceasefire in April.

Fighting between the US and Iran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.