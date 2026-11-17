Guinea supports a draft decision prepared under the COP31 presidency but says countries still need to resolve outstanding details, a Guinean delegate told Anadolu on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye.

"There's still some things that need to be worked out, some details that need to be worked out. But I'll say on a larger scale, there is a general consensus that this is the right way to go," he said.

The delegate said Guinea backed a proposed target to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, but warned that inadequate financial and technical support for vulnerable African countries remained a major obstacle to achieving it.

"A lot of times the challenge is really getting the support that Africa needs because you know when the whole thing was set out, the least influential countries were supposed to get some sort of technical support, financial support, and also capacity building," he said.

He said many of the promised forms of support had yet to materialize, describing this as one of the main challenges, although he noted that the situation was beginning to change.

"I would say that the obstacle still comes back to engagement, and a lot of the things that we do, particularly when we draft this sort of consensus, end up in just talks, and we don't have the real actions backing it up," he said, stressing that countries must follow through on their promises and commitments.



